Dream11 to part ways with BCCI as lead sponsor after Online Gaming Bill passage

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Devajit Saikia on Monday confirmed the development, citing the Online Gaming Bill as the reason. In 2023, the BCCI announced a deal with Dream11 as the lead sponsor for Team India.





Dream11 replaced Byju's, whose contract ended in March that year, and had signed the agreement with BCCI for a period of three years. Saikia also said that the BCCI will ensure it does not indulge any such organisations in the future.





The decision left the BCCI searching for a new sponsor ahead of the Asia Cup, which begins on September 9 in the United Arab Emirates. The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill aims to promote e-sports and online social games, while outlawing online money gaming. The Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday and in the Rajya Sabha the next day.





"BCCI and Dream 11 are discontinuing their relationship with each other after the Online gaming bill. BCCI will ensure not to indulge with any such organisations ahead in future," BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia told ANI.

