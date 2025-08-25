Dozens including journalists killed Israeli strike on Gaza hospital

More than a dozen Palestinians were killed in a pair of Israeli strikes on a hospital in southern Gaza, according to the Nasser Medical Complex, including journalists from multiple outlets, reports CNN.
The hospital said at least 14 people were killed in the attack on Monday, including a number of journalists, and many more injured.
The journalists killed were Mohammad Salama, a cameraman from Al Jazeera, Hussam Al-Masri who was a contractor for Reuters, and Mariam Abu Dagga, who has worked with the Associated Press and other outlets throughout the war. Moath Abu Taha, a freelance journalist, was also killed in the strike, the hospital added. Gaza's Civil Defense organization said one of their crew members also died in the attack.