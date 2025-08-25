Dozens including journalists killed Israeli strike on Gaza hospital

16:08





The hospital said at least 14 people were killed in the attack on Monday, including a number of journalists, and many more injured.





The journalists killed were Mohammad Salama, a cameraman from Al Jazeera, Hussam Al-Masri who was a contractor for Reuters, and Mariam Abu Dagga, who has worked with the Associated Press and other outlets throughout the war. Moath Abu Taha, a freelance journalist, was also killed in the strike, the hospital added. Gaza's Civil Defense organization said one of their crew members also died in the attack.

More than a dozen Palestinians were killed in a pair of Israeli strikes on a hospital in southern Gaza, according to the Nasser Medical Complex, including journalists from multiple outlets, reports CNN.