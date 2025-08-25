Delhi CM's attacker charged with criminal conspiracy

20:49

The Delhi Police on Monday slapped criminal conspiracy charges against both the accused in connection with the recent attack on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.





A senior Delhi Police officer said the fresh charge was added after investigators found evidence suggesting the assault was not an isolated act but part of a planned conspiracy.





Both the accused -- Rajeshbhai Khimji and Tahseen Syed, already in custody, had earlier been booked under assault and related sections.





Criminal conspiracy charges under Section 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) have been added to the case.





"The case is being pursued with utmost seriousness," the officer added. -- PTI