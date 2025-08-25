HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Delhi CM's attacker charged with criminal conspiracy

Mon, 25 August 2025
Share:
20:49
image
The Delhi Police on Monday slapped criminal conspiracy charges against both the accused in connection with the recent attack on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

A senior Delhi Police officer said the fresh charge was added after investigators found evidence suggesting the assault was not an isolated act but part of a planned conspiracy.

Both the accused -- Rajeshbhai Khimji and Tahseen Syed, already in custody, had earlier been booked under assault and related sections.

Criminal conspiracy charges under Section 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) have been added to the case.

"The case is being pursued with utmost seriousness," the officer added.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Lover kills woman by stuffing chemical into her mouth
LIVE! Lover kills woman by stuffing chemical into her mouth

Will bear it all: Modi as US tariffs set to kick in
Will bear it all: Modi as US tariffs set to kick in

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted his commitment to protecting the interests of farmers, cattle-rearers, and small-scale industries amid increasing pressure from potential US tariffs. He also emphasized the importance of using 'made...

Delhi CM's attacker faces criminal conspiracy charges
Delhi CM's attacker faces criminal conspiracy charges

A senior police officer said the fresh charge was added after investigators found evidence suggesting the assault was not an isolated act but part of a planned conspiracy.

Can Trump's Diplomacy End Ukraine War?
Can Trump's Diplomacy End Ukraine War?

Trump has played throughout his career as a deal-maker who could deliver where others could not, and Ukraine represents the ultimate test of that image, notes Manish Dabhade.

Bollywood shoot marks MiG-21's final flight
Bollywood shoot marks MiG-21's final flight

The Indian Air Force's MiG-21 fighter jets made their last operational flights at the Nal Air Force Station in Bikaner, which doubled as a set for the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed film 'Love And War'. The moment marked the jet's last...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV