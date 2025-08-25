HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi Airport Capacity Soars Past 100 Million

Mon, 25 August 2025
11:03
Delhi airport, with a capacity to handle 109 million passengers annually, has joined a select group of airports worldwide in the 100-million-plus club, based on data from OAG and airport operators. 

There are only six airports in this exclusive list.

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL)-run hub entered the list in May last year and closed 2024 at 109 million passenger-handling capacity, following the full operationalisation of Terminal 1.

That makes it the only Asian airport, apart from Tokyo Haneda, in this group. If the government clears plans to rebuild and modernise Terminal 2, the overall capacity could rise further to 140 million passengers per year. The expansion plan, however, remains under discussion.

Meanwhile, the Delhi-NCR region is getting ready for a second airport in Jewar. The Noida international airport, with an initial capacity for 12 million passengers annually, is expected to be fully operational by November and help ease pressure on Delhi airport, which already handled over 80 million passengers in 2024. 

-- Surajeet Das Gupta, Business Standard

