Coffers dry, 'no land left to give for poor': Telangana CM

Mon, 25 August 2025
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday said the state's coffers "have run dry and the government has no land left with it to distribute to the poor."

Addressing a gathering at Osmania University after inaugurating newly constructed hostels and laying foundation stones for various buildings, Reddy expressed concern over rising drug and ganja abuse in the state, urging intellectuals to deliberate on the issue.

"Today, you cannot neglect education. I will tell you the real situation. I do not have land to distribute to the poor. Even if I wanted to make you rich, the coffers are empty. Lands are also not available," he said.

Telangana has 1.5 crore acres of agricultural land, of which 96 per cent are held by small and marginal farmers owning one to three acres each.

"Even if I bring a land ceiling act, I cannot acquire additional land. So, quality education is the only resource I can offer to my SC, ST, and minority brothers," he added.

Reddy had earlier in May described Telangana's financial situation as being in the "doldrums", noting that the state could not raise fresh loans due to a lack of confidence from bankers.

The chief minister also highlighted that the state employed 1.5 lakh people in the private sector over the last 20 months.

He asserted that Telangana is now a developed state, with the central government recognising it as a leader in state-owned revenue, law and order, and policing. -- PTI 

