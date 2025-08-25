HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
BJP protests Muslim Booker winner inaugurating Dasara

Mon, 25 August 2025
12:04
Banu Mushtaq
Banu Mushtaq
Senior BJP leaders and an MLA expelled from the saffron party have questioned the Karnataka government's decision to have Booker Prize-winning author and activist Banu Mushtaq inaugurate the world-famous Mysuru Dasara festivities this year. 

Former minister and BJP MLC C T Ravi said it is inappropriate for a person whose faith is uncertain to preside over a religious ceremony. Former Mysuru MP Pratap Simha said that she can preside over a literary event but not Dasara. 

"I personally respect Banu Mushtaq for her achievement. It is acceptable when she chairs the Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana but not Dasara, a Hindu religious event which starts with offering pooja to Goddess Chamundeshwari. Does she have faith in Chamundeshwari Devi? Is she following our traditions?" 

Simha said while speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Sunday. MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who was expelled from BJP, who represents Vijayapura, said in a post on X, "I personally hold respect for Banu Mushtaq madam as a writer and activist. However, her inaugurating Dasara by offering flowers and lighting the lamp to Goddess Chamundeshwari seems to be in conflict with her own religious beliefs". 

He said, "Madam needs to clarify whether she continues to follow Islam, which emphasizes belief in only one God and one holy book, or whether she now believes that all paths ultimately lead to the same moksha." He added that such clarity was essential before she presides over the inaugural rituals. 

"Without such clarity, it does not appear appropriate for Banu Mushtaq madam to inaugurate Dasara. She may certainly inaugurate cultural or literary events within Dasara festivities, but the religious inauguration of Dasara itself should be refrained from," Yatnal said, using the hashtag #KarnatakaDasara2025. -- PTI

LIVE! BJP protests Muslim Booker winner inaugurating Dussehra
