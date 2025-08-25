BJP announces the name of Rahul Gandhi's 'driver'

11:39

File pic





Speaking to ANI, Bhandari took a dig at Tejashwi Yadav, stating that he has been kept as a "driver" by Rahul Gandhi. He stated that the people of Bihar will not fall in their "anti-development and communal politics" agenda.





"Two parivarvadi, one Tejashwi Yadav whom Rahul Gandhi has made his driver and the other Rahul Gandhi who has nothing to do with Bihar because the people of Bihar are not falling into the trap of his anti-development and communal politics, so every other day he is calling the poor, backward and poor of Bihar fake," he said.





The BJP leader slammed the Congress MP, stating that he is against the democracy of the country. He said that Rahul Gandhi keeps on attacking constitutional institutions, including the Supreme Court and the Election Commission.





"Rahul Gandhi is against the democracy of the country, that is why he attacks some democratic institutions every season, because the people of the country see Rahul Gandhi moving ahead with "anti-India" activities. That is why he sometimes attacks the Supreme Court, Election Commission," Pradeep Bhandari told ANI.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Pradeep Bhandari on Monday slammed Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, claiming that both are "Parivarvadi" who have nothing to do with Bihar.