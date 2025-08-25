Bihar SIR: Over 99% submit documents as deadline nears

21:15

The Election Commission on Monday said that documents of 99.11 per cent of the 7.24 crore electors in Bihar, as per the draft list, have been received so far.

There is a September 1 deadline for the submission of documents by those who filled the enumeration forms during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the poll-bound state.

The draft voter list was published on August 1 as part of SIR.

The EC had on Sunday underlined that the claims and objections period gives an opportunity to the electors to not only rectify mistakes in the draft rolls, but also submit their requisite documents which they may not have provided while submitting their enumeration forms.

From June 24 to August 24 , in 60 days, 98.2 per cent of the electors submitted their documents.

The Supreme Court has now asked the poll authority to accept Aadhaar or any of the 11 listed documents from people seeking inclusion in the voter list. -- PTI