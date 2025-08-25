HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bengal college girl shot dead at home by ex-boyfriend

Mon, 25 August 2025
18:13
A college student was allegedly shot dead at her home by her ex-boyfriend in West Bengal's Nadia district on Monday, police said.

The incident happened in the afternoon in Manikpara in the Kotwali police station area, they said.

Isha Mallik, 19, has been in a relationship with Debraj since her school days. 

She recently broke up with him, they said. Debraj, who also knew Isha's brother, would often visit her house and pursue her. Debraj was enraged as Isha continued avoiding him, they added.

"Isha, a student of the Krishnanagar Women's College, was found lying in a pool of blood in their drawing room by her mother. Debraj was seen fleeing with a country-made revolver in his hand," SP of Krishnanagar K Amarnath said.

"She was taken to the Shaktinagar Hospital, where doctors declared her dead. There were two gunshot wounds on her body," he said.

A hunt is on for Debraj, a resident of nearby Mohanpur, the SP said. -- PTI

