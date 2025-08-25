Bangladesh asks Pakistan to apologise for 1971 genocide

08:55





"Regarding the long outstanding historic issues including a formal official apology for the genocide committed by Pakistan in 1971, division of assets, transfer of foreign aid that was meant for the cyclone victim of 1970, repatriation of stranded Pakistanis, Bangladesh called for their early resolution in order to establish a solid foundation for enduring and forward-looking bilateral relations," Bangladesh Foreign Ministry said in a statement after the meeting.





Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister was on a two-day official visit to Bangladesh from 23 to 24 August at the invitation of his Bangladeshi counterpart. -- ANI

Bangladesh has asked Pakistan to apologise for the 1971 genocide. Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain raised this point to Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar during a bilateral meeting held in Dhaka on Sunday.