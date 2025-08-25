AIADMK workers block ambulance; attack vehicle, driver

10:58

Representational image





According to reports, an emergency call was made to the 108 ambulance service after a person attending the AIADMK meeting reportedly drowned. To provide medical assistance, the ambulance driven by Senthil, with medical assistant Hemalatha (five months pregnant) on board, rushed to the spot via Aathur Road to provide medical help.





However, AIADMK cadres allegedly obstructed the ambulance, banging on the vehicle, punching it, and even attempting to assault the driver. The incident created panic and heightened tension in the area just before the leader's arrival. The ambulance driver was later admitted to Thuraiyur Government Hospital for treatment. -- ANI

Tension prevailed in Thuraiyur town of Trichy district ahead of the visit of former Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, who was on his tour themed "Let's Protect People, Let's Retrieve Tamil Nadu."