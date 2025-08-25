HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

AIADMK workers block ambulance; attack vehicle, driver

Mon, 25 August 2025
Share:
10:58
Representational image
Representational image
Tension prevailed in Thuraiyur town of Trichy district ahead of the visit of former Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, who was on his tour themed "Let's Protect People, Let's Retrieve Tamil Nadu." 

According to reports, an emergency call was made to the 108 ambulance service after a person attending the AIADMK meeting reportedly drowned. To provide medical assistance, the ambulance driven by Senthil, with medical assistant Hemalatha (five months pregnant) on board, rushed to the spot via Aathur Road to provide medical help.

However, AIADMK cadres allegedly obstructed the ambulance, banging on the vehicle, punching it, and even attempting to assault the driver. The incident created panic and heightened tension in the area just before the leader's arrival. The ambulance driver was later admitted to Thuraiyur Government Hospital for treatment. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Nikki Bhati dowry death: Father-in-law also arrested
LIVE! Nikki Bhati dowry death: Father-in-law also arrested

'We Cannot Trust China'
'We Cannot Trust China'

'However, we must implement a tit-for-tat approach -- reciprocating their conduct with precision.''If they demonstrate respect, we respond accordingly. If they adopt hostile positions, we mirror that hostility with equal intensity.'

'To make it harder for...': Vance on Trump's tariffs on India
'To make it harder for...': Vance on Trump's tariffs on India

Vance also hinted that the US may drop additional tariffs on countries if the US make a deal with Russia, and also apply more tariffs on the countries to bring this war to a close.

Nikki Bhati's Brother-In-Law Arrested
Nikki Bhati's Brother-In-Law Arrested

The brother-in-law of Nikki, the 26-year-old woman who was allegedly set ablaze for dowry in Greater Noida, has been arrested.

Wife donates liver to hubby, both die after transplant surgery
Wife donates liver to hubby, both die after transplant surgery

The Pune hospital has been directed to submit all details pertaining to the transplant procedure by Monday, Deputy Director of Health Services, Dr Nagnath Yempalle, said on Sunday.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV