Follow Rediff on:      
17,600 cops to guard Mumbai during Ganesh festival

Mon, 25 August 2025
18:05
More than 17,600 police personnel will man the streets of Mumbai to prevent any untoward incidents during the 10-day Ganesh festival, which begins on August 27, an official said on Monday.

A horse-mounted police unit, drones, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), and dog squads are also part of the elaborate deployment for the festival, which sees heavy footfall of people at prominent Ganesh pandals and idol immersion sites, the official said.

"We have taken all the security-related measures for the Ganesh festival, and we are also taking precautions for crowd control," Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Satya Narayan said.

At least 15,000 police constables, 2,600 sub-inspectors and inspectors, 51 assistant commissioners of police and 36 deputy commissioners of police will be deployed across the city during the festival, he said.

The official said that 12 companies of the state reserve police force (SRPF) will be deployed in the city along with Quick Response Teams (QRT), BDDS and dog squads.

As per the requirement, a horse-mounted unit of the city police will also be used, he said.

More than 11,000 CCTVs have been placed to monitor the crowds, he said, adding that drones will also be used.

The official said that a separate police deployment will also be in place for Lalbaughcha Raja Ganpati Mandal.

He said the police held meetings with all Ganesh mandals over the last couple of days, and instructions for peaceful and safe celebrations have been issued.

There will be adequate police deployment at immersion sites and beaches, with special security arrangements at Girgaon Chowpatty, he said.

Apart from measures like watchtowers and public announcement systems, beat marshals and plainclothes personnel will be deployed to prevent untoward incidents, the official said.   -- PTI

