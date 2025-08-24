HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

UP: Man climbs mobile tower in 'Sholay' style, demands marriage to girlfriend

Sun, 24 August 2025
Share:
20:17
image
In imagery reminiscent of a water tanker scene from the famous Bollywood film Sholay, a man climbed atop a mobile tower at a village in Bhadohi district on Sunday and threatened to jump unless his 'girlfriend' was brought to him for marriage.

This caused a five-hour standoff between the man, identified as Pawan Pandey, and the police and firefighters, trying to rescue him.

It was later revealed that Pandey had fallen victim to an online scam involving a fake identity, and his girlfriend never really existed, police said. 

Circle Officer Ashok Kumar Mishra said, "Pandey runs a paan shop on the city's main road, and he climbed the tower near Yakubpur at around 9 am. From the top, he shouted for a woman named Khushbu and insisted she be brought to the site or he would jump."

Police personnel and firefighters attempted to calm Pandey by contacting him over the phone.

However, efforts to locate the woman he claimed to be in a relationship with proved unsuccessful. Unable to find anyone named Khushbu, police eventually resorted to having a female staff member pose as her during a phone call.

The ruse worked, and Pandey agreed to come down from the tower around 2 pm. Upon investigation, it emerged that Pandey had been chatting for the past two years with someone using a fake Instagram profile, posing as Khushbu.

The person behind the account had used a woman's photograph to gain Pandey's trust and had allegedly received money from him under the pretence of a romantic relationship, police said.

"Pandey told us he wanted to marry Khushbu and believed people were trying to keep them apart," said Mishra.

"However, it turned out to be a case of online fraud. Someone used a fake ID to impersonate a woman and extract money from him."

Police have initiated legal action against Pandey for public disturbance, while further investigation is underway.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! AAP won't join JPC examining bills to remove PM, CMs
LIVE! AAP won't join JPC examining bills to remove PM, CMs

'Talks are on': Rahul Gandhi jokes about his marriage
'Talks are on': Rahul Gandhi jokes about his marriage

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi jokingly mentioned ongoing discussions with RJD president Lalu Prasad regarding marriage, following a suggestion from Prasad's son to Union Minister Chirag Paswan.

UP: Man who burnt wife alive for Rs 36 lakh dowry shot
UP: Man who burnt wife alive for Rs 36 lakh dowry shot

A man accused of setting his wife ablaze over dowry demands was shot in the leg by police while attempting to escape custody in Greater Noida. The arrest followed the surfacing of disturbing videos showing the man and another woman...

Hyderabad man murders pregnant wife, dismembers body
Hyderabad man murders pregnant wife, dismembers body

A man in Hyderabad has been arrested for allegedly murdering his pregnant wife and dismembering her body to conceal the crime. Police are investigating the case and searching for the missing body parts.

Indian envoy meets US lawmakers amid tariff tensions
Indian envoy meets US lawmakers amid tariff tensions

Indian envoy Vinay Mohan Kwatra discussed fair, balanced and mutually beneficial trade ties with US lawmakers amid ongoing tariff tensions between New Delhi and Washington.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV