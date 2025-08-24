Trump effigy paraded at Marbat festival against tariffs

09:40

Devotees participate in the 'Kali and Pili Marbat' procession in Nagpur on Saturday/ANI Photo





As per tradition, the effigies are made and this time US President Donald Trump became the highlight of the centuries-old Marbat festival as people symbolically expressed their protest over US sanctioning 50 percent tariff on India.





Placards hung on the Trump effigies sported several messages on Tariff increase.





These include Tariff lagakar humein jo daraye, Bharat ki takat use rulaye (Those who try to intimidate us with tariffs, India's strength will make them weep), Bharat se bole tum ho mere yaar, piche se karta Pakistan se pyaar (You tell India, 'You're my friend,' but secretly you love Pakistan), Jo humare maal per lgata diwar, uska karobar hojayega bekar (The ones who put walls on our goods, their business goes to waste.)





The centuries old Marbat festival is witnessed in Nagpur every year during the month of Bhadrapada, with unique cultural tradition.





Renowned for its lively parades and pointed social commentary, the festival attracts thousands to Nagpur's streets.





The centerpiece is the procession of massive effigies known as Marbats, made from bamboo, paper, and cloth, representing malevolent forces, societal issues, or unpopular causes. -- ANI

