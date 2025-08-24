HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Students evacuated after floodwaters inundate hostel ground floor in Jammu

Sun, 24 August 2025
Share:
16:00
image
At least 45 students of the Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM) were evacuated to safety in a joint operation by the State Disaster Response Force and police after floodwaters submerged the ground floor of the hostel complex in Jammu on Sunday, officials said.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police deployed manpower equipped with boats to reach out the students after more than seven feet of water from the overflowing canal entered their hostel buildings this morning, the officials said.

They said the rescue operation continued for more than five hours and all the trapped students were evacuated to safety.

Director IIIM, an autonomous body under the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), Dr Zabeer Ahmed said the institute has made arrangements for the safe stay of the students.

Thanking police and SDRF for their assistance in evacuating the students, he said there was no need to panic.

"We have enough alternative arrangements to provide accommodation to students," he said, adding as the floodwaters started collecting in the ground floor, the institute mobilised all resources, including dewatering pumps for the safety of the students.

S R Choudhary, one of the students, said their colleagues putting up in the ground floor suffered losses due to the flash floods.

"My room is located on the top floor but those in the ground floor immediately shifted to upstairs, leaving behind their belongings," he said, adding they waited for at least five hours for getting shifted out of the submerged buildings.

Meanwhile, a portion of a road adjacent to a temple near Tawi bridge caved in, while a culvert on the exit gate of Jammu bus stand also collapsed owing to the heavy rainfall.

The overflowing streams and drains aggravated the situation in low-lying areas where the flood waters entered home, damaging boundary walls at several places and dozens of vehicles. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Aadhaar alone cannot get one enrolled as voter: BJP
LIVE! Aadhaar alone cannot get one enrolled as voter: BJP

UP: Man who burnt wife alive for Rs 36 lakh dowry shot
UP: Man who burnt wife alive for Rs 36 lakh dowry shot

A man accused of setting his wife ablaze over dowry demands was shot in the leg by police while attempting to escape custody in Greater Noida. The arrest followed the surfacing of disturbing videos showing the man and another woman...

Heavy rain triggers flood-like situation in Jammu
Heavy rain triggers flood-like situation in Jammu

Heavy rains battered Jammu and Kashmir, triggering floods, damaging infrastructure, and disrupting normal life. Authorities issued advisories and rescue operations were conducted.

Now, Cong MLA lauds RSS anthem as 'very good song'
Now, Cong MLA lauds RSS anthem as 'very good song'

Congress MLA H D Ranganath praised the RSS anthem after Deputy CM D K Shivakumar sang it in the Assembly. Ranganath called the anthem a "very good song" and said it promotes saluting the land where one is born.

Bihar SIR: Over 98% submit documents as deadline nears
Bihar SIR: Over 98% submit documents as deadline nears

The Election Commission announced that it has received documents from 98.2% of electors in Bihar as part of the intensive revision of the voters' list. The deadline for claims and objections has been extended, allowing electors to...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV