Follow Rediff on:      
Shraddha Kapoor's LinkedIn account flagged as fake

Sun, 24 August 2025
15:50
image
Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor appealed to LinkedIn after she was unable to use her account as it was flagged as fake.

The 38-year-old actor, whose last on-screen appearance was in horror comedy Stree 2, shared a note on her Insatagram story on Saturday.

Tagging the networking platform, Kapoor said she has been facing issues, while making a profile on the site.

'Dear LinkedIn @linkedin_in, I'm not being able to use my own account because LinkedIn thinks it's fake. Can someone please help me,' she wrote. 

'Account is made, premium and verified but no one else can see it. Want to start sharing my entrepreneurial journey, getting an account itself has become a jouney,' the actor added.

The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar serves as the co-founder and brand ambassador the jewelry brand Palmonas.

The brand was founded in 2022.

Kapoor's last film Stree 2 released on August 15, 2024 and emerged as a hit at the box office.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film also featured Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana.

It was a sequel to the 2018 film Stree.

The makers have also announced the third part of the franchise, which is slated to release in 2027.   -- PTI

