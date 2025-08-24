HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Shared goals matter more: Haley stresses IndiaUS unity

Sun, 24 August 2025
08:51
Former US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley/File image
Former US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said that India must weigh Donald Trump's concerns over Russian oil with care and engage Washington in search of a workable solution. 

"India must take Trump's point over Russian oil seriously, and work with the White House to find a solution. The sooner the better," she said in a post on X. 

She further said that the two nations share decades of goodwill as the world's largest democracies, which gives a firm ground to rise above temporary turbulence. 

"Decades of friendship and good will between the world's two largest democracies provide a solid basis to move past the current turbulence." 

Haley also said that US requires a dependable partner in India to face China's growing assertiveness, and India too stands to benefit from such a partnership. 

"Navigating issues like trade disagreements and Russian oil imports demands hard dialogue. But, we should not lose sight of what matters most: our shared goals. To face China, the United States must have a friend in India," she said.

