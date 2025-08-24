Shared goals matter more: Haley stresses IndiaUS unity

Former US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said that India must weigh Donald Trump's concerns over Russian oil with care and engage Washington in search of a workable solution.
"India must take Trump's point over Russian oil seriously, and work with the White House to find a solution. The sooner the better," she said in a post on X.
She further said that the two nations share decades of goodwill as the world's largest democracies, which gives a firm ground to rise above temporary turbulence.
"Decades of friendship and good will between the world's two largest democracies provide a solid basis to move past the current turbulence."
Haley also said that US requires a dependable partner in India to face China's growing assertiveness, and India too stands to benefit from such a partnership.
"Navigating issues like trade disagreements and Russian oil imports demands hard dialogue. But, we should not lose sight of what matters most: our shared goals. To face China, the United States must have a friend in India," she said.