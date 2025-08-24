HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rahul, Tejashwi ride motorcycles in Bihar's Araria

Sun, 24 August 2025
Share:
12:02
image
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday rode motorcycles as they made their way through the streets of Araria in Bihar's Purnea district during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'.

The 1,300-km yatra was launched on August 17 from Sasaram.

It will cover more than 20 districts over a period of 16 days, and conclude with a rally in Patna on September 1. 

Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, and Yadav were seen riding motorcycles as the yatra entered Araria, with people lining the streets to see the two leaders.

The former Congress chief and the RJD leader will address a joint press conference in Araria later in the day, along with other leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

Gandhi, addressing a rally in Katihar district on Saturday evening as part of the yatra, had deplored 'attempts to steal votes' in Bihar ahead of the assembly polls, in favour of the BJP, which has 'shut the doors of opportunities' for the poor since coming to power at the Centre.

"The BJP and the RSS believe that Dalits must not be emancipated, the extremely backward classes must not be allowed to move up the social ladder and women should not be given more freedom; and so they are hell bent upon destroying the Constitution," Gandhi had alleged.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rahul, Tejashwi ride motorcycles in Bihar's Araria
LIVE! Rahul, Tejashwi ride motorcycles in Bihar's Araria

Terror threat declines, investments rise in J-K: LG Sinha
Terror threat declines, investments rise in J-K: LG Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha claims a significant reduction in the fear of terrorism in the Kashmir Valley, citing increased industrial activity in Pulwama and a decline in local terror recruitment.

India successfully tests desi integrated air defence system
India successfully tests desi integrated air defence system

India has successfully conducted maiden flight tests of an integrated air defence weapon system (IADWS) off the coast of Odisha. The system includes quick reaction surface-to-air missiles, very short range air defence system (VSHORADS)...

Modi refused to give...: Rijiju on bills to remove PM, CMs
Modi refused to give...: Rijiju on bills to remove PM, CMs

Rijiju also hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that his own party MPs "get uncomfortable" when he speaks in Parliament and are apprehensive that he will do "anap-shanap baatein" and the party will have to bear the consequences.

Pujara retires from all forms of Indian cricket
Pujara retires from all forms of Indian cricket

Cheteshwar Pujara, one of India's finest Test batters, called time on his illustrious career on Sunday.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV