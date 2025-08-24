HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Mother-in-law arrested in Noida dowry murder case

Sun, 24 August 2025
Share:
20:22
image
The mother-in-law of a woman, who was set ablaze in Greater Noida over a dowry demand of Rs 36 lakh, was arrested on Sunday, police said.

The victim's husband, Vipin Bhati, was nabbed on Saturday, they said. Earlier today, Bhati was being escorted for a routine medical check around 1.30 pm when he tried to flee, according to the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police PRO.

"He was chased and apprehended after being shot in the leg," the officer said. 

Bhati's mother, Dayavati (55), was arrested by the Kasna police team from near a private hospital, the PRO said.

Bhati, a native of Sirsa village under Kasna Police Station limits, was arrested on Saturday after a disturbing video surfaced on social media showing him and another woman assaulting his wife, Nikki, and dragging her by the hair.

Another clip showed Nikki, severely burnt, walking down a staircase before collapsing.

She succumbed to burns while being taken to a hospital Thursday night. 

Nikki's elder sister, Kanchan, who is married in the same family, recorded a video of the attack and accused Bhati and his family members of killing her sister for dowry.

"We were beaten and tortured for days. They were demanding Rs 36 lakh. They hit her on the neck and head, threw acid, and set her on fire in front of her child," Kanchan told reporters.

She said she, too, was assaulted when she tried to intervene.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Sudhir Kumar had on Friday said that police got a call from Fortis Hospital informing them that a woman with burn injuries had been admitted and was referred to Safdarjung Hospital. 

"Police immediately left for Safdarjung Hospital, but the woman succumbed to her injuries before the team could reach the hospital," he said.

Kanchan said that their in-laws wanted her sister to go away so that Vipin could be remarried.

"They slapped me. I was injured and unconscious the entire day."

Nikki was cremated by her family members. Based on Kanchan's complaint, a case was registered against Nikki's husband, Bhati, and his family at Kasna Police Station. Nikki married Vipin in 2016 and the couple has a son.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! AAP won't join JPC examining bills to remove PM, CMs
LIVE! AAP won't join JPC examining bills to remove PM, CMs

'Talks are on': Rahul Gandhi jokes about his marriage
'Talks are on': Rahul Gandhi jokes about his marriage

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi jokingly mentioned ongoing discussions with RJD president Lalu Prasad regarding marriage, following a suggestion from Prasad's son to Union Minister Chirag Paswan.

UP: Man who burnt wife alive for Rs 36 lakh dowry shot
UP: Man who burnt wife alive for Rs 36 lakh dowry shot

A man accused of setting his wife ablaze over dowry demands was shot in the leg by police while attempting to escape custody in Greater Noida. The arrest followed the surfacing of disturbing videos showing the man and another woman...

Hyderabad man murders pregnant wife, dismembers body
Hyderabad man murders pregnant wife, dismembers body

A man in Hyderabad has been arrested for allegedly murdering his pregnant wife and dismembering her body to conceal the crime. Police are investigating the case and searching for the missing body parts.

Indian envoy meets US lawmakers amid tariff tensions
Indian envoy meets US lawmakers amid tariff tensions

Indian envoy Vinay Mohan Kwatra discussed fair, balanced and mutually beneficial trade ties with US lawmakers amid ongoing tariff tensions between New Delhi and Washington.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV