HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Konkan Railway runs its first Ro-Ro car train ahead of Ganpati festival

Sun, 24 August 2025
Share:
10:25
A view of the Ro-Ro truck service on Konkan route/File image
A view of the Ro-Ro truck service on Konkan route/File image
The Konkan Railway on Saturday started its special roll on-roll off' (Ro-Ro) train services between Kolad in Maharashtra and Verna in Goa for private cars during the upcoming Ganpati festival, an official said.

A senior KR official told PTI that the first Ro-Ro car train with 10 wagons and two passenger coaches departed with five cars and 19 passengers from Kolad station in Raigad district at 3.40 pm. 

It is expected to reach Goa on Sunday morning.

The official said they have 8-10 more car bookings for the next few days, but they may not run the service if there are fewer than 16 cars, as it won't be financially viable for them to operate the Ro-Ro car train.

In a release issued on Saturday night, KR said that a dedicated AC coach and a second seating coach were provided, ensuring the comfort of passengers while their vehicles were securely placed on board.

The KR release highlighted that for all notified Ro-Ro car transportation service trips till September 11, registrations are accepted up to 3 days prior to the date of journey till 5 pm, excluding the date of journey.

KR pioneered the Ro-Ro service concept in India in 1999 for trucks, officials said, adding that this is the first time it is being operated for private cars. 

The special service will run from August 23 to September 11. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! DRDO tests indigenous integrated air defence system
LIVE! DRDO tests indigenous integrated air defence system

Terror threat declines, investments rise in J-K: LG Sinha
Terror threat declines, investments rise in J-K: LG Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha claims a significant reduction in the fear of terrorism in the Kashmir Valley, citing increased industrial activity in Pulwama and a decline in local terror recruitment.

India successfully tests desi integrated air defence system
India successfully tests desi integrated air defence system

India has successfully conducted maiden flight tests of an integrated air defence weapon system (IADWS) off the coast of Odisha. The system includes quick reaction surface-to-air missiles, very short range air defence system (VSHORADS)...

Modi refused to give...: Rijiju on bills to remove PM, CMs
Modi refused to give...: Rijiju on bills to remove PM, CMs

Rijiju also hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that his own party MPs "get uncomfortable" when he speaks in Parliament and are apprehensive that he will do "anap-shanap baatein" and the party will have to bear the consequences.

Indian among 5 killed in US tour bus crash near Buffalo
Indian among 5 killed in US tour bus crash near Buffalo

A tour bus crash near Buffalo, New York, has resulted in the death of five people, including an Indian national. The bus, carrying 54 passengers, was returning to New York City from Niagara Falls when the accident occurred.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV