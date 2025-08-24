HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Key member of Ram Janmabhoomi Trust Bimalendra Mishra passes away

Sun, 24 August 2025
Bimalendra Mohan Pratap Mishra/Courtesy X
Bimalendra Mohan Pratap Mishra, a key member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and a scion of Ayodhya's erstwhile royal family, passed away late Saturday night at the age of 75. 

Mishra breathed his last at his residence, according to his younger brother, Shailendra Mohan Pratap Mishra. 

Mishra had been in poor health for several months following a leg injury that required surgery. 

Friends and family noted that he never fully recovered from the procedure. 

After the Supreme Court's final verdict on the Ayodhya dispute, Mishra was appointed as the 'receiver' of the Ram Temple, a role previously held by the Ayodhya Commissioner. 

In addition to his contributions to the temple trust, Mishra also had a brief political career. 

He contested the 2009 parliamentary election from the Faizabad (Ayodhya) Lok Sabha constituency as a candidate for the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) but was unsuccessful. -- PTI

