Firing on Elvish Yadav's house: Bike-taxi rider arrested

Sun, 24 August 2025
20:31
A rider of a bike-taxi service has been arrested in connection with the firing on YouTuber and Big Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav's house, Gurugram police said on Sunday.

They said the accused, Jatin (24), from Faridabad's Parvatiya colony, was involved in planning and providing the motorcycle used in executing the firing at Elvish's house at Sector 57 in Gurugram on August 17.

A Gurugram police team nabbed him from Faridabad on Saturday, making him the second arrest in the case.

During interrogation, Jatin revealed that he had been ferrying passengers on bikes for an app-based service in Gurugram for the last two months. 

According to police, he got involved in the matter on the advice of some of his companions and made his motorcycle available to carry out the crime. 

"We have recovered the motorcycle used in the crime," said a senior crime unit official.

Police further said the accused was produced in a city court on Sunday and sent into judicial custody.

A further probe is underway, and the other accused involved in the same case will be arrested soon, a Gurugram police spokesperson said.

On August 22, a shooter involved in the firing was arrested after a brief encounter near Faridpur.

The accused was identified as Ishant Gandhi alias Ishu, a resident of Faridabad.

Three bike-borne attackers sprayed over two dozen rounds outside Yadav's residence in Gurugram's Sector 57 on August 17.

Yadav was not at home when the incident took place around 5.30 am.

'Bhau gang' claimed responsibility for the attack, accusing Yadav of promoting a betting app, said police.   -- PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi jokingly mentioned ongoing discussions with RJD president Lalu Prasad regarding marriage, following a suggestion from Prasad's son to Union Minister Chirag Paswan.

A man accused of setting his wife ablaze over dowry demands was shot in the leg by police while attempting to escape custody in Greater Noida. The arrest followed the surfacing of disturbing videos showing the man and another woman...

A man in Hyderabad has been arrested for allegedly murdering his pregnant wife and dismembering her body to conceal the crime. Police are investigating the case and searching for the missing body parts.

Indian envoy Vinay Mohan Kwatra discussed fair, balanced and mutually beneficial trade ties with US lawmakers amid ongoing tariff tensions between New Delhi and Washington.

