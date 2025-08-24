HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Fiji PM Sitiveni Rabuka arrives in India for 4-day visit

Sun, 24 August 2025
08:25
Fiji PM Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka welcomed by Union minister Sukanta Majumdar/Courtesy X@MEAIndia/ANI Photo
Prime Minister of the Republic of Fiji Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for a four-day visit, accompanied by his spouse, Suluweti Rabuka.

He was welcomed at the airport by Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar.

In a post on X, ministry of external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal welcomed Rabuka and said that his visit will deepen the India-Fiji partnership across diverse sectors.

"Warm welcome to PM Sitiveni Rabuka of Fiji as he arrives in New Delhi on his first visit. PM Rabuka was received by MoS Education & DoNER Sukanta Majumdar at the airport. The visit will further deepen the India-Fiji partnership across diverse sectors," Randhir Jaiswal said.

The visit will begin in New Delhi, where the Prime Minister Rabuka will be received at IGI Airport, after which he will have a meeting with a cabinet minister. 

On August 25, Rabuka will lay a wreath at Rajghat before meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House, which will be followed by an exchange of MoUs and press statements. 

He will then call on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Continuing his engagements, on August 26, the Fijian leader will deliver a lecture at Sapru House, organised by the Indian Council of World Affairs. 

The visit will conclude with his departure from Delhi on August 27.

The upcoming engagement also followed recent high-level exchanges between the two countries. -- ANI

