HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

EC has become 'Godi Aayog': Tejashwi

Sun, 24 August 2025
Share:
18:09
image
Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday accused the Election Commission of working as a 'cell of the Bharatiya Janata Party', alleging that the poll panel has become 'Godi Aayog' (pliant commission).

He was addressing a joint press conference with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Communist Party of India-Marxist-Leninist-Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya and other representatives of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) constituents at Araria in Bihar.

"The EC has lost its credibility... its special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar is a direct attack on the democratic setup of the country. This is an attempt to steal people's votes. The EC is working as a cell of the BJP... it has become 'Godi Aayog'... its officials are behaving like BJP workers," Yadav said.

"We will not allow the EC to steal votes in Bihar to benefit the BJP in the upcoming polls in the state," Yadav asserted.

Yadav also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his recent statement on 'infiltrators' and accused him of 'spreading lies'.

"The PM's statement on 'infiltrators', at a public rally in Gayaji on Friday, is a lie... he is spreading falsehood. People of Bihar will give a befitting reply to the BJP and its allies for branding them infiltrators," Yadav said.

Not a single case of detection of illegal immigrants during SIR has been cited by the EC in its affidavit before the Supreme Court, while the PM and other leaders of the BJP raise the issue of 'infiltrators' ahead of the assembly polls just to steal votes, the RJD leader alleged.

Responding to journalists' queries, Dipankar Bhattacharya said, "The EC itself is responsible for the erosion of its credibility. The 'Kendriya Chunav Aayog' (central poll panel) now deserves to be called 'Kendriya Chunauti Aayog' (central challenge commission). The EC's SIR exercise is a direct attack on the Constitution."    -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! EC has become 'Godi Aayog': Tejashwi
LIVE! EC has become 'Godi Aayog': Tejashwi

UP: Man who burnt wife alive for Rs 36 lakh dowry shot
UP: Man who burnt wife alive for Rs 36 lakh dowry shot

A man accused of setting his wife ablaze over dowry demands was shot in the leg by police while attempting to escape custody in Greater Noida. The arrest followed the surfacing of disturbing videos showing the man and another woman...

Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren under house arrest
Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren under house arrest

Former Jharkhand chief minister and BJP leader Champai Soren was placed under house arrest on Sunday to prevent law and order issues in view of a protest by tribal outfits against land acquisition for a multi-crore state-run health...

Indian envoy meets US lawmakers amid tariff tensions
Indian envoy meets US lawmakers amid tariff tensions

Indian envoy Vinay Mohan Kwatra discussed fair, balanced and mutually beneficial trade ties with US lawmakers amid ongoing tariff tensions between New Delhi and Washington.

Heavy rain triggers flood-like situation in Jammu
Heavy rain triggers flood-like situation in Jammu

Heavy rains battered Jammu and Kashmir, triggering floods, damaging infrastructure, and disrupting normal life. Authorities issued advisories and rescue operations were conducted.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV