DRDO tests indigenous integrated air defence system

Sun, 24 August 2025
DRDO tests indigenous integrated air defence system/Courtesy Rajnath Singh on X
The Defence Research and Development Organisation successfully carried out the first flight tests of the Integrated Air Defence Weapon System (IADWS) off the coast of Odisha on Saturday. 

The IADWS is a multi-layered indigenous air defence system that brings together the Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM), the Advanced Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) and a high-power laser-based Directed Energy Weapon (DEW). 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the armed forces and industry partners for the achievement, describing it as a significant step in strengthening India's self-reliance in advanced defence technologies.

