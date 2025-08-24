HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Data of 98% electors received in SIR exercise in Bihar: ECI

Sun, 24 August 2025
The Election Commission has received documents of 98.2 percent of electors in Bihar with eight days left in the claims, objections and documents period of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in the state, the ECI said on Sunday.

According to the press note by the ECI, as per information received from the office of the chief electoral officer, Bihar, from June 24 to August 24, 2025, in 60 days, 98.2 percent of persons have submitted their documents.

This means an average of about 1.64 percent per day. 

There are still eight days to go till September 1, with just 1.8 percent of electors remaining for submission of the documents.

The exercise to collect their documents with the help of BLOs and volunteers is going on. 

Thus, just like the collection of Enumeration forms, work related to the collection of documents is also likely to be completed before time.

In line with the orders of SIR dated June 24, verification of documents is also being done concurrently by the concerned 243 EROs and 2,976 AEROs.

Out of 7.24 crore electors in the draft rolls, 0.16 per cent of claims and objections have been received so far. -- ANI

