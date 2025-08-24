HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bus catches fire on Mumbai-Goa highway, narrow escape for 44 passengers

Sun, 24 August 2025
Share:
10:48
File image
File image
As many as 44 passengers travelling in a private luxury bus had a narrow escape after the vehicle caught fire on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra's Raigad district in the wee hours of Sunday, police said. 

The incident occurred near Kashedi tunnel in Poladpur area around 2 am, an official said. 

The bus driver's alertness led to the passengers alighting to safety quickly as he sensed something wrong after one of tyres burst, he said. 

The bus, carrying 44 passengers, was on way from Mumbai to Malvan in Sindhudurg district on the highway. Before the Kashedi tunnel, a tyre burst and it caught fire, following which the bus driver applied emergency brakes and asked all the passengers to get down, the official said. 

By the time the passengers alighted, the fire spread to other parts of the bus, he said. 

After being alerted, the police and fire brigade rushed the spot and cordoned off the road by stopping traffic on both sides of the highway. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! DRDO tests indigenous integrated air defence system
LIVE! DRDO tests indigenous integrated air defence system

Terror threat declines, investments rise in J-K: LG Sinha
Terror threat declines, investments rise in J-K: LG Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha claims a significant reduction in the fear of terrorism in the Kashmir Valley, citing increased industrial activity in Pulwama and a decline in local terror recruitment.

India successfully tests desi integrated air defence system
India successfully tests desi integrated air defence system

India has successfully conducted maiden flight tests of an integrated air defence weapon system (IADWS) off the coast of Odisha. The system includes quick reaction surface-to-air missiles, very short range air defence system (VSHORADS)...

Modi refused to give...: Rijiju on bills to remove PM, CMs
Modi refused to give...: Rijiju on bills to remove PM, CMs

Rijiju also hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that his own party MPs "get uncomfortable" when he speaks in Parliament and are apprehensive that he will do "anap-shanap baatein" and the party will have to bear the consequences.

Indian among 5 killed in US tour bus crash near Buffalo
Indian among 5 killed in US tour bus crash near Buffalo

A tour bus crash near Buffalo, New York, has resulted in the death of five people, including an Indian national. The bus, carrying 54 passengers, was returning to New York City from Niagara Falls when the accident occurred.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV