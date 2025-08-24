BSF arrests 15 Pak fishermen with boat in Guj creek

08:06





The operation was carried out jointly by the 68 Battalion BSF, 176 Battalion BSF, and the Water Wing, with support from local patrol boats.





The search covered the adjoining creek areas and was supported by fast patrol boats.





Earlier, the BSF apprehended a senior officer of the Bangladesh police while he was attempting to illegally enter Indian territory in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, top government officials said.





The infiltrator, whose identity was not shared considering the ongoing investigation, was caught near Hakimpur Border Outpost between 6 pm and 7 pm.





"The officer was intercepted by BSF troops during routine patrolling. On searching him, the force recovered some identity documents, confirming that the intruder was a senior Bangladeshi Police officer," the officials said, requesting anonymity. -- ANI

In a joint operation, the Border Security Force apprehended 15 Pakistani fishermen on Saturday along with an engine-fitted country boat in the Kori Creek area near Border Outpost (BOP) BBK, as per an official statement.