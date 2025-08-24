HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Allahabad HC denies bail to accused Shivam Dubey in Bikru massacre case

Sun, 24 August 2025
09:10
The Allahabad high court has rejected the bail plea of Shivam Dubey alias Dalal, an accused in the 2020 Bikru massacre case of Kanpur. 

The counsel for the Uttar Pradesh government told a bench of Justice Saurabh Shyam Shamshery that Dubey has misled the court by filing a false affidavit, concealing his criminal history. 

In his affidavit, the accused has said no other criminal case is pending against him, even though a case under the Gangster Act is pending against him and he was also sentenced in the case on September 5, 2023, the lawyer said. 

Therefore, it cannot be said that the accused had no knowledge of that case, he added while opposing the bail plea. 

On the night of July 2, 2020, eight police personnel, including deputy superintendent of police Devendra Mishra, were killed by gangster Vikas Dubey in an ambush when the police team raided his house in Kanpur's Bikru village to arrest him. 

Vikas Dubey was killed on July 10, 2020, when he tried to escape from custody after a police vehicle that brought him from Ujjain to Kanpur met with an accident. 

Shivam Dubey, an associate of the gangster, was arrested and put in jail. 

It is alleged that Shivam Dubey was also involved in the Bikru incident. -- PTI

