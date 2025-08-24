HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

After Shivakumar, Cong MLA praises RSS anthem

Sun, 24 August 2025
Share:
12:53
image
Taking a cue from Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, ruling Congress MLA H D Ranganath sang the opening lines of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh anthem and praised it on Sunday.

Shivakumar, who also serves as the Congress state president, took everyone by surprise on August 21 by singing the RSS anthem during a discussion in the state assembly on the stampede near Chinnaswamy stadium, which claimed the lives of 11 people.

Speaking to reporters at Kunigal in Tumakuru district, Ranganath crooned the opening lines of the RSS anthem 'Namaste Sada Vatsale'.

Calling the anthem a 'very good song', the MLA said he too heard it after the Deputy CM sang it in the assembly.

"I read its meaning. It says we should salute the land where we are born. I see nothing wrong in that. Ours is a secular party, and we must accept good things from others."

Criticising the Bharatiya Janata Party, he said, "Right-wingers insist on creating divisions of caste and religion, which we oppose. Their ideology can never match ours. But what is wrong if someone sings a song from the RSS? I am only asking this question."  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren under house arrest
LIVE! Ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren under house arrest

Bihar SIR: Over 98% submit documents as deadline nears
Bihar SIR: Over 98% submit documents as deadline nears

The Election Commission announced that it has received documents from 98.2% of electors in Bihar as part of the intensive revision of the voters' list. The deadline for claims and objections has been extended, allowing electors to...

Terror threat declines, investments rise in J-K: LG Sinha
Terror threat declines, investments rise in J-K: LG Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha claims a significant reduction in the fear of terrorism in the Kashmir Valley, citing increased industrial activity in Pulwama and a decline in local terror recruitment.

India successfully tests desi integrated air defence system
India successfully tests desi integrated air defence system

India has successfully conducted maiden flight tests of an integrated air defence weapon system (IADWS) off the coast of Odisha. The system includes quick reaction surface-to-air missiles, very short range air defence system (VSHORADS)...

'Stood tall in storms': Gambhir, Sehwag hail Pujara
'Stood tall in storms': Gambhir, Sehwag hail Pujara

Gautam Gambhir and ex-cricketers celebrated the decorated career of one of India's finest red-ball specialists

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV