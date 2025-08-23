Winzo, Nazara Suspend Real-Money Gaming Operations

08:15





On Thursday, prominent players like Dream11, Zupee and Probo said they would halt their RMG products.





The firms clarified that their free-to-play offerings would continue to be available across digital applications.





Nazara, the only publicly listed platform in India, said its associate company Moonshine Technologies had ceased RMG operations.





"The company will evaluate the future course of action following the enactment of the Bill," it said in a statement.





Nazara had invested 805 crore towards equity shares in PokerBaazi parent Moonshine Technology through a combination of cash and stock in 2024.





It holds compulsory convertible shares amounting to 255 crore.





Similarly, Winzo said it was 'responsibly withdrawing' its RMG offerings in compliance with the new law.





The firm claims to have a base of 250 million users.MPL also suspended its RMG products on Thursday.





"While new deposits will no longer be accepted, customers will be able to withdraw their balances seamlessly," it said in a statement.





Head Digital Works said its games such as A23 Rummy, A23 Poker, and Adda 52 Poker were shut down. It added that player deposits can be withdrawn according to company policies.





In February, the firm had announced plans to acquire Deltatech Gaming, the company behind the online poker platform Adda52, for 491 crore.





The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, bans all forms of RMG and their advertisements in India.





It outlines jail terms of up to three years and fines of up to 1 crore for anyone offering RMG in the country and prohibits banks from working with companies providing such services.





The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill received President Droupadi Murmu's assent on Friday, thereby making it a law.





The Bill was earlier passed by both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. -- Ajinkya Kawale, Business Standard

Real-money gaming (RMG) platforms Winzo and Nazara Technologies announced the suspension of their RMG offerings on Friday, to comply with the new online gaming law.