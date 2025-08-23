When Rahul speaks, Cong MPs 'get uncomfortable': Rijiju

21:41

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, saying that his own party MPs "get uncomfortable" when he speaks in Parliament and are apprehensive that he will do anap-shanap baatein and the party will have to bear the consequences.

In an interview with ANI, Rijiju alleged that Rahul Gandhi, who is Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, "does not listen to his own party members".

"Rahul Gandhi kuch bolte hain, unke saare MPs bahot uncomfortable ho jaate hain. Wo darte hain ye anapshanap baatein karenge, uska khamiyaza party ko bhugatna padta hai...(When Rahul Gandhi speaks, his MPs get uncomfortable what nonsense he will speak, the party will have to bear its consequences," he said.

Rijiju recalled Supreme Court's remarks over Rahul Gandhi's "Chowkidar chor" allegations and his being rapped over his remarks pertaining to India-China border tensions during Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"Rahul Gandhi is the LoP and I don't want to criticise him. The SC scolded him when he called the PM 'chor', spoke nonsense regarding Rafael, and claimed that China occupied our land. He should speak like an Indian. I am no one to improve Rahul Gandhi. He will not listen. Whenever Rahul Gandhi says something, all his MPs become very uncomfortable. They are afraid that they will speak nonsense, and the party would have to pay the price for it. In a democracy, the Opposition should be strong... They are not able to perform basic duties of an Opposition, let alone a strong Opposition," Rijiju said.

"I don't want to blame other Congress leaders. They have to act as per the directions of their leader. I don't want to harshly criticise him since he is the Leader of the Opposition..He should talk like an Indian, but he does not listen to anyone. He does not even listen to his own people," he added.

Rijiju alleged that Congress does not have any interest in parliamentary discussions.





He said many Congress MPs and parliamentarians of other parties came to him and said they were not able to raise issues concerning their constituencies with the two Houses getting repeatedly adjourned, .

"They don't believe in debate and discussion in the Parliament. Many MPs of the Congress and other parties came to me and said that because the Parliament is not running, they are able to present the concerns of their constituencies. If the Parliament does not run, the loss is for the Opposition. The government will pass the bills in the national interest. But it is not good if the bills are passed without discussion. We believe in discussion... The loss is for those who have to ask questions," the Union Minister said.

"If Rahul Gandhi cannot speak or he does not know how to speak, that does not mean that others should also not be allowed to speak." "With folded hands, we have requested the Congress party to participate in the discussion. There are many members of Congress who can speak well and are also knowledgeable. They will face issues if I name anyone... If Rahul Gandhi cannot speak or he does not know how to speak, that does not mean that others should also not be allowed to speak," he added.

Rijiju noted that in a parliamentary democracy, the Parliament belongs to the Opposition as they can seek answers from the government. -- ANI