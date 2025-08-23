HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

WestBridge Capital Picks 15% Stake In Edelweiss AMC For 450 Cr

Sat, 23 August 2025
Share:
10:08
image
Edelweiss Financial Services (EFS) on Friday announced that global investment firm WestBridge Capital is acquiring a 15 percent stake in Edelweiss Asset Management for Rs 450 crore. 

The deal pegs the asset manager's valuation at around Rs 3,000 crore, 57 times its FY25 earnings. 

This multiple, EFS noted, falls within the industry benchmark range of 30-60x. Edelweiss Mutual Fund reported a net profit of Rs 53 crore in FY25. 

Until recently, Edelweiss AMC's core business was mutual funds. Earlier this month, it expanded its footprint by setting up an office at GIFT City's International Financial Services Centre. 

The transaction is beneficial for all stakeholders and comes at an opportune time for Edelweiss Mutual Fund as it now shifts into the next phase of growth, EFS said. 

WestBridge Capital is a global investment firm with over $7 billion in assets under management (AUM). 

Edelweiss Mutual Fund had total AUM of Rs 1.52 trillion as of June. 

"Welcoming WestBridge Capital as a strategic partner is a timely step in the value-creation journey at Edelweiss Mutual Fund. We have built a robust, innovation-led mutual fund franchise with strong equity momentum. This transaction reflects the confidence in the long-term potential of our mutual fund business. It initiates the value unlock for EFSL, strengthens the growth path of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, and brings in a seasoned long-term partner," EFSL Chairman and MD Rashesh Shah said. 

The transaction is subject to approvals from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the Competition Commission of India (CCI), and other customary approvals. 

Edelweiss Mutual Fund MD and CEO Radhika Gupta said the fund house scaled rapidly through focused execution -- consistent fund performance, product innovation, and widening distribution strength. -- Abhishek KumarBusiness Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Big revelation on Dhankar's resignation today?
LIVE! Big revelation on Dhankar's resignation today?

'Block Live Telecast Of India-Pak Match In Asia Cup'
'Block Live Telecast Of India-Pak Match In Asia Cup'

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday demanded blocking of live telecast of India-Pakistan match during the Asia Cup next month, citing national interest and public sentiment.

'Light at end of tunnel': Putin optimistic on Russia-US ties
'Light at end of tunnel': Putin optimistic on Russia-US ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed optimism about Russia-US relations, citing potential cooperation in the Arctic and Alaska. He acknowledged the current low level of relations but sees improvement with President Trump's...

Modi to attend SCO summit in China after 7-year gap
Modi to attend SCO summit in China after 7-year gap

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, marking his first visit in over seven years. The visit signals a potential improvement in India-China relations after recent...

Tejashwi Yadav booked by Maha police over X post on Modi
Tejashwi Yadav booked by Maha police over X post on Modi

Milind Ramji Narote, a BJP MLA from Maharashtra's Gadchiroli, had filed a complaint against Tejashwi Yadav on Friday.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV