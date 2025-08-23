WestBridge Capital Picks 15% Stake In Edelweiss AMC For 450 Cr

10:08





The deal pegs the asset manager's valuation at around Rs 3,000 crore, 57 times its FY25 earnings.





This multiple, EFS noted, falls within the industry benchmark range of 30-60x. Edelweiss Mutual Fund reported a net profit of Rs 53 crore in FY25.





Until recently, Edelweiss AMC's core business was mutual funds. Earlier this month, it expanded its footprint by setting up an office at GIFT City's International Financial Services Centre.





The transaction is beneficial for all stakeholders and comes at an opportune time for Edelweiss Mutual Fund as it now shifts into the next phase of growth, EFS said.





WestBridge Capital is a global investment firm with over $7 billion in assets under management (AUM).





Edelweiss Mutual Fund had total AUM of Rs 1.52 trillion as of June.





"Welcoming WestBridge Capital as a strategic partner is a timely step in the value-creation journey at Edelweiss Mutual Fund. We have built a robust, innovation-led mutual fund franchise with strong equity momentum. This transaction reflects the confidence in the long-term potential of our mutual fund business. It initiates the value unlock for EFSL, strengthens the growth path of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, and brings in a seasoned long-term partner," EFSL Chairman and MD Rashesh Shah said.





The transaction is subject to approvals from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the Competition Commission of India (CCI), and other customary approvals.





Edelweiss Mutual Fund MD and CEO Radhika Gupta said the fund house scaled rapidly through focused execution -- consistent fund performance, product innovation, and widening distribution strength. -- Abhishek Kumar, Business Standard

Edelweiss Financial Services (EFS) on Friday announced that global investment firm WestBridge Capital is acquiring a 15 percent stake in Edelweiss Asset Management for Rs 450 crore.