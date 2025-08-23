HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Wanted gangster killed in encounter with STF in UP's Azamgarh

Sat, 23 August 2025
11:13
File image
A criminal wanted for several murders and robberies was killed in an encounter here with the Special Task Force, police said on Saturday.   

Shankar Kanojia carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh on information leading to his arrest.

The police said they had received a tip-off that Kanojia would be in Azamgarh and was planning a major crime with his gang.

He was confronted by an STF team in the Jahanaganj Police Station area.

"When the STF tried to arrest Kanojia, he opened fire on the team with the intent to kill. The STF team, acting in self-defence, returned fire, injuring the criminal. He was immediately transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention where he was declared dead," additional director general (law and order) Amitabh Yash said.

A cache of weapons was recovered from the scene of the shootout.

According to police, in 2011, Kanojia and his gang murdered one Vindhyachal Pandey during a robbery in the Dohrighat area and decapitated his body. -- PTI

