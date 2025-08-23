HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Uttarakhand: 14-year-old threatens to blow up school in Udham Singh Nagar

Sat, 23 August 2025
09:24
File image
A day after a Class 9 student shot at his teacher at Kashipur in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district, a 14-year-old student in Bajpur area was on Friday caught after he issued a threat to blow up his school. 

On receiving information from the school management regarding an e-mail bomb threat, a police team, with the help of sniffer dogs, conducted a thorough search in the premises of the school in Nainital Road. 

However, they found no suspicious object and declared it a hoax. 

The news of the threat stirred up people in the area. 

Parents rushed to the school and took their children home. 

Meanwhile, the school management caught the 14-year-old student who made the threat and handed him over to the police. 

Later, the police handed him to his parents after counselling. 

According to the school's management committee secretary Indrapreet Brar, the student admitted that he hatched the plan to get the school closed as he was unable to study for the exams. 

Bajpur police station head Praveen Singh Koshyari said that the school had received a bomb threat, but it turned out to be a hoax. 

On Wednesday, a student in a private school in Kashipur, angry over being scolded and slapped by his teacher, shot him with a pistol. 

The seriously injured teacher is undergoing treatment at the hospital. -- PTI

