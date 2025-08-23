HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
TMC won't nominate member for JPC on bills to remove PM, CMs

Sat, 23 August 2025
14:10
The Trinamool Congress on Saturday termed as "farce" the JPC formed to look into the three bills that lay down the framework for the removal of the prime minister and chief ministers, saying it will not send any member to it.
   
The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill 2025, the Constitution (One Hundred And Thirtieth Amendment) Bill 2025, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2025, were introduced in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. 
 
They have been referred to a Joint Committee of Parliament.
 
"We oppose the 130th constitution amendment Bill at the stage of introduction, and in our view the JPC is a farce. Therefore, we are not nominating anyone from AITC," the Trinamool Congress said in a statement.  
 
The proposed legislatures provide a legal framework for the removal of the prime minister, chief ministers, and ministers on arrest for 30 consecutive days on serious charges.
 
The bills brought just before the conclusion of the Monsoon Session sent the Opposition up in arms.
 
In the Lok Sabha, tempers flared, copies of the bills were torn and flung, and members of the ruling and opposition alliances came face-to-face when Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved to introduce the bills.
 
TMC MPs charged towards Shah when he introduced the three draft laws.
 
Both Houses have passed a resolution to refer the bills to a JPC comprising 21 members from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha.  
 
The committee has been mandated to submit its report to the House in the Winter Session, which is likely to be convened in the third week of November. -- PTI 

