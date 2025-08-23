'There is light at end of tunnel': Putin on Russia-US ties

09:20





"As for our relations with the United States, they are at an extremely low level. I have said this many times. However, there is a light at the end of the tunnel now that President (Donald) Trump has come to power," Putin said in televised remarks during a meeting with nuclear industry workers in the town of Sarov, the birthplace of the Soviet atomic programme.





Relations between Moscow and Washington have sharply deteriorated over issues ranging from the Ukraine conflict, NATO's eastward expansion, and sanctions against Russia.





Putin said Russia and the US are discussing the possibility of working together in the Arctic and Alaska.





"We are discussing with our American partners the possibility of working together in this field, not only in our Arctic zone but also in Alaska," he said. -- PTI

