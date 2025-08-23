HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'There is light at end of tunnel': Putin on Russia-US ties

Sat, 23 August 2025
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday voiced optimism about Russia-US ties, saying there was light at the end of the tunnel in relations that have hit their lowest point in years, as the two sides explore cooperation on projects in the Arctic and Alaska. 

"As for our relations with the United States, they are at an extremely low level. I have said this many times. However, there is a light at the end of the tunnel now that President (Donald) Trump has come to power," Putin said in televised remarks during a meeting with nuclear industry workers in the town of Sarov, the birthplace of the Soviet atomic programme. 

Relations between Moscow and Washington have sharply deteriorated over issues ranging from the Ukraine conflict, NATO's eastward expansion, and sanctions against Russia. 

Putin said Russia and the US are discussing the possibility of working together in the Arctic and Alaska. 

"We are discussing with our American partners the possibility of working together in this field, not only in our Arctic zone but also in Alaska," he said. -- PTI

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday demanded blocking of live telecast of India-Pakistan match during the Asia Cup next month, citing national interest and public sentiment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, marking his first visit in over seven years. The visit signals a potential improvement in India-China relations after recent...

Milind Ramji Narote, a BJP MLA from Maharashtra's Gadchiroli, had filed a complaint against Tejashwi Yadav on Friday.

