Team Govinda reacts on new divorce rumours with Sunita

Sat, 23 August 2025
13:17
image
Speculation about Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's divorce has resurfaced but the actor's manager has dismissed it as "old news" and maintained that they are not separating.
 
A report by a news outlet has stated that Sunita filed for divorce on December 5, 2024, in the Bandra Family Court, citing adultery, cruelty, and desertion.

"This is the same old news which came out six-seven months ago. Sunita had filed a divorce petition six-seven months ago, now everything is getting settled. In a week or so everyone will hear the news," Govinda's manager Shashi Sinha told PTI.

"The whole family is going to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi festival together for which, Sunita is busy doing the preparation," he added.

Govinda's lawyer Lalit Bindal also dismissed the report, calling it an "old news". 

Both Govinda and Sunita were unavailable for comment. 

The couple's 38-year marriage has been the subject of speculation ever since reports of divorce surfaced in February this year.

At the time, Bindal had confirmed that Sunita has filed for divorce citing "misunderstandings", while the actor's manager dismissed the speculation as exaggerated, saying the couple only had differences of opinion regarding Govinda's film projects. 
Govinda himself has avoided commenting directly, calling the chatter "business talks". 
 
Around the same time, Sunita gave a series of interviews hinting at marital discord, saying she would not want to marry him in her next life. 
Married since 1987, the couple share two children, Tina and Yashvardhan.
Govinda, one of the biggest stars of the 1990s, last appeared in Rangeela Raja in 2019 and has been active in politics since joining Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena in 2024. -- PTI 

