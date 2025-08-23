HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Syrian national arrested for raising funds in name of Gaza victims in Gujarat

Sat, 23 August 2025
14:58
Police have arrested a Syrian national allegedly part of a gang involved in raising funds from mosques in Gujarat in the name of victims of the Gaza war, prima facie to fund their lavish lifestyles, an official said on Saturday.

The Ahmedabad crime branch said that such activities can pose a threat to the country's internal security, and central and state government agencies are trying to identify the motive.

The crime branch detained Ali Meghat Al-Azhar, who is in India on a tourist visa, the official said.

"A member of a Syrian gang was detained for raising money from mosques in the name of Gaza victims. Three of his accomplices are absconding," the crime branch said in a release.

According to the crime branch, the accused had travelled to India on tourist visas and were indulging in acts that violated the country's tourist visa rules.

During interrogation, the arrested accused revealed that the gang was raising money to fund their lavish lifestyle, it stated.

The crime branch has started the process of blacklisting and deporting the arrested accused, it said. -- PTI 

