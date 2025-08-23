HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Scam trio' of BJP, EC, officials looting votes: Akhilesh

Sat, 23 August 2025
18:34
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said the "scam trio" of Bharatiya Janata Party, Election Commission and government officials have colluded to "loot" votes.
   
In an X post, Yadav said the "scam trio" has destroyed the present and future of the country.
 
Yadav also shared a song video in his post, which goes, "vote chori karne wale, janata tumhein harayegi; PDA (backward, Dalit, minority) ke log datey hain, satta teri jaayegi!" (Those who are involved in vote theft, people will defeat you; PDA is committed, you will be removed from power).
 
Yadav is among several opposition leaders who have targeted the BJP and the poll body of "vote theft" in elections. The EC has denied all such charges. -- PTI 

