Pak FM arrives in Bangladesh, first in 13 years

Sat, 23 August 2025
20:09
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar arrived in Dhaka on Saturday for a rare two-day visit, aimed at rebuilding ties with Bangladesh following the ouster of longtime prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
   
A special flight carrying Dar, the most senior Pakistani leader to visit Bangladesh since 2012, arrived in Dhaka, with Islamabad calling it a "significant milestone" in bilateral relations.
 
Bangladesh's Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam received Dar at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.
 
Hina Rabbani Khar was the last Pakistani foreign minister to visit Dhaka in November 2012 to invite then then premier Hasina to a summit in Islamabad.
 
Bangladesh Foreign Ministry officials said the top Pakistani diplomat was scheduled to hold bilateral talks on Sunday with Foreign Affairs Advisor Touhid Hossain, where up to half a dozen agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoU) could be signed.
 
"He (Dar) is expected to pay a courtesy call on Chief Advisor (interim government chief) Muhammad Yunus later in the day. In addition, meetings are expected with BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) Chairperson Khaleda Zia and leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami" an official familiar with his schedule said.
 
On Friday, Pakistan's Foreign Office said that a whole range of bilateral relations and several regional and international issues will be discussed during these meetings.
 
Dar was set to visit Bangladesh in April, but it was delayed due to tensions with India after the Pahalgam terrorist attack. However, Pakistan's Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch visited Dhaka in April for consultations after a 15-year break in diplomatic engagement with Bangladesh.
 
Dar arrived in Dhaka at a time when Pakistan's Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan was on a visit as part of bilateral efforts to renew and boost economic and trade ties between the two countries that fought a war in 1971, resulting in the birth of Bangladesh.
 
Khan earlier held talks with the interim government's commerce adviser, Sheikh Bashir Uddin, mainly aiming to form a new Trade and Investment Commission and revive the long-dormant Bangladesh-Pakistan Joint Economic Commission.

 Khan also held a meeting with Bangladeshi businessmen in the southeastern port city of Chattogram, seeking to boost -- business-to-business --  ties between the two countries. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Modi refused exception for PM: Rijiju on PM-CM bill
LIVE! Modi refused exception for PM: Rijiju on PM-CM bill

India suspends postal services to US amid new customs rules
India suspends postal services to US amid new customs rules

Under an Executive Order issued by the US administration on July 30, 2025, goods valued above USD 100 will be subject to customs duties in America with effect from August 29 onwards.

'My opponent is quintessential RSS man, I am...'
'My opponent is quintessential RSS man, I am...'

'Earlier, we used to talk about a deficit economy. There is a deficit in democracy''If you read superficially Gandhi and Ambedkar and Nehru, some misconceptions and misunderstanding come to mind, as if they were at loggerheads and they...

4-year-old boy's body found in train toilet bin in Mumbai
4-year-old boy's body found in train toilet bin in Mumbai

The body of a four-year-old boy was discovered in a garbage bin inside a train toilet at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. An investigation is underway.

Why 'Number 01' tree at Parliament's Gaj Dwar is being shifted
Why 'Number 01' tree at Parliament's Gaj Dwar is being shifted

The tree, about seven years old, will be transplanted near the Prerna Sthal, which houses the statues of national icons and freedom fighters that were earlier at different places on the premises.

