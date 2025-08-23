OpenAI To Launch First India Office In Delhi

09:51





The office's location is not known but OpenAI has established itself as a legal entity in India and has begun hiring a dedicated local team.





This team will strengthen relationships with local partners, governments, businesses, developers, and academic institutions.





"Opening our first office and building a local team is an important first step in our commitment to make advanced AI [artificial intelligence] more accessible across the country and to build AI for India, and with India," said Sam Altman, CEO, OpenAI, in a statement.





The company, which is backed by Microsoft, said India is its second-largest market by users after the US and one of its fastest-growing.





ChatGPT's weekly active users in India increased more than quadrupled in the past year.





India ranks among the top five OpenAI developer markets and the country has the largest population of students on ChatGPT worldwide.





OpenAI will in August host its first Education Summit in India and later this year organise an event called Developer Day, which will bring together the country's 'vibrant community of developers, startups, and enterprises shaping the future of AI'.





'The level of excitement and opportunity for AI in India is incredible. India has all the ingredients to become a global AI leader -- amazing tech talent, a world-class developer ecosystem, and strong government support through the IndiaAI Mission," said Altman.





His company developed an India-specific subscription tier for ChatGPT, called ChatGPT Go, priced at Rs 399 monthly with integrated UPI payment.





"OpenAI's decision to establish a presence in India reflects the country's growing leadership in digital innovation and AI adoption. With strong investments in digital public infrastructure, AI talent, and enterprise-scale solutions, India is uniquely positioned to drive the next wave of AI-led transformation," said IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.





Local businesses and institutions across India are already using OpenAI's tools to tackle critical challenges, such as AI-powered agricultural services, streamlined recruitment, and effective governance tools. -- Shivani Shinde, Business Standard

