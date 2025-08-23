Modi refused exception for PM: Rijiju on PM-CM bill

20:31

Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi refused an exemption for himself as the government framed the bills regarding the removal of PM, CM and ministers if they are jailed for serious offences.





"PM Modi told the cabinet that the recommendation is to keep the prime minister out of this bill, but he did not agree. PM Modi refused to give an exception to the prime minister. The PM is also a citizen, and he should not have special protection. Most of the CMs are from our party. If they do something wrong, they have to leave their position. Ethics should also mean something. The Opposition would have welcomed this bill had they kept ethics at the centre," Rijiju said.





The remarks come after the Centre introduced three bills earlier this week -- the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025.





The bills propose that if the prime minister, any Union minister, or a state chief minister is arrested and detained in custody for at least 30 days in relation to an offence carrying a minimum five-year jail term, the person will automatically lose office on the 31st day.





The bills were introduced by Amit Shah amid a storm of Opposition protests and sloganeering that even saw the draft legislation torn up and pieces of paper flung at the Union home minister. The bills were later introduced after a voice vote and sent to a joint parliamentary committee (JPC).





The opposition leaders have called the proposed amendments in the bills as "draconian" and "unconstitutional" and alleged that they would be used to target the chief ministers in opposition-ruled states at the behest of central agencies.