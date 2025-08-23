HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mahayuti can't win if polls...: Uddhav

Sat, 23 August 2025
18:33
Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti can not win in Maharashtra if elections are conducted with honesty. 
  
He also criticised the Narendra Modi government at the Centre for allowing the Indian team to play with Pakistan in the Asia Cup. 

Speaking at an event of the Maharashtra Rajya Shikshak Sena, a teachers' union affiliated to his party, Thackeray said teachers who are roped in for election work should ensure that votes are not stolen. 

"They (Mahayuti alliance) cannot win if elections are held honestly, certainly not in Maharashtra. Rahul Gandhi has exposed how they stole votes. He has torn their `burqa' (veil)," the Sena (UBT) chief said.

The Mahayuti alliance of the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and NCP won the 2024 Maharashtra legislative assembly election in a landslide, securing 235 out of 288 seats.

Thackeray, meanwhile, also targeted the Union government and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for allowing the Indian team to play with Pakistan in the Asia Cup.

It is good that people hit the streets in their thousands for the protection of elephants, dogs and pigeons, he said, referring to recent protests. 

"There should be humanity. But where is your humanity when our civilians are killed in Pahalgam, when our soldiers are killed? Our defence minister said that Operation Sindoor is still on. The prime minister said blood and water cannot flow together," he said.

"How do you (then) give permission to play a cricket match with Pakistan," Thackeray asked.

India and Pakistan will face off in the Asia Cup which is scheduled to start in the UAE from September 9. The two arch-rivals will play against each other on September 14 in Dubai. -- PTI

