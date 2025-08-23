HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Share:

TOP STORIES

LIVE! J-K takes over 215 schools affiliated to Jamaat-e-Islami
LIVE! J-K takes over 215 schools affiliated to Jamaat-e-Islami

'Block Live Telecast Of India-Pak Match In Asia Cup'
'Block Live Telecast Of India-Pak Match In Asia Cup'

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday demanded blocking of live telecast of India-Pakistan match during the Asia Cup next month, citing national interest and public sentiment.

Modi to attend SCO summit in China after 7-year gap
Modi to attend SCO summit in China after 7-year gap

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, marking his first visit in over seven years. The visit signals a potential improvement in India-China relations after recent...

Tejashwi Yadav booked by Maha police over X post on Modi
Tejashwi Yadav booked by Maha police over X post on Modi

Milind Ramji Narote, a BJP MLA from Maharashtra's Gadchiroli, had filed a complaint against Tejashwi Yadav on Friday.

Trump Loyalist US Ambassador To India
Trump Loyalist US Ambassador To India

'For the most populous Region in the World, it is important that I have someone I can fully trust to deliver on my Agenda and help us, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV