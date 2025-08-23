Kavikulguru Kalidas Sanskrit University's VC, wife die in road accident

16:21

Professor Hareram Tripathi, Vice Chancellor of Nagpur-based Kavikulguru Kalidas Sanskrit University, and his wife died when their car collided with a trailer truck parked on the road in Dohrighat police station area of Mau district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday morning.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anoop Kumar said that in Kusma village on Gorakhpur-Varanasi highway in Dohrighat police station area, their car collided with a parked trailer truck.





Tripathi (58) and his wife, Badami Devi (56), who were in the car, died on the spot.

The couple was going from Varanasi to their village in the Kushinagar district.

The car driver, Vaibhav Mishra (35), was seriously injured in the incident.

ASP Kumar said that the driver has been sent to the hospital for treatment.

Tripathi was earlier the Vice Chancellor of Sampurnanand Sanskrit University in Varanasi. -- PTI