J-K takes over 215 schools affiliated to Jamaat-e-Islami

The decision follows adverse reports from intelligence agencies indicating direct or indirect links between these schools and the proscribed organisation.





"Intelligence Agencies have identified a number of schools which were found to be directly or indirectly affiliated with the proscribed organisation Jamat-e-Isalami (Jel)/Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT); and the validity of the Managing Committee of 215 such schools has expired/has been reported adversely upon by the Intelligence Agencies," read the order.





District magistrates/deputy commissioners will take charge of these schools, propose fresh managing committees after verification, and ensure uninterrupted education for students.





"The managing committee of the 215 schools as given in Annexure 'A' (in the notice) shall be taken over by the district magistrate/deputy commissioner concerned, who shall propose a fresh managing committee in due course for the concerned schools after getting these duly verified," read the govt order. -- ANI

