HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

J-K takes over 215 schools affiliated to Jamaat-e-Islami

Sat, 23 August 2025
Share:
08:23
File image
File image
The Jammu and Kashmir government has taken over the management of 215 schools linked to the banned Jamaat-e-Islami and its educational wing Falah-e-Aam Trust, starting Saturday.

The decision follows adverse reports from intelligence agencies indicating direct or indirect links between these schools and the proscribed organisation.

"Intelligence Agencies have identified a number of schools which were found to be directly or indirectly affiliated with the proscribed organisation Jamat-e-Isalami (Jel)/Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT); and the validity of the Managing Committee of 215 such schools has expired/has been reported adversely upon by the Intelligence Agencies," read the order.

District magistrates/deputy commissioners will take charge of these schools, propose fresh managing committees after verification, and ensure uninterrupted education for students.

"The managing committee of the 215 schools as given in Annexure 'A' (in the notice) shall be taken over by the district magistrate/deputy commissioner concerned, who shall propose a fresh managing committee in due course for the concerned schools after getting these duly verified," read the govt order. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! J-K takes over 215 schools affiliated to Jamaat-e-Islami
LIVE! J-K takes over 215 schools affiliated to Jamaat-e-Islami

'Block Live Telecast Of India-Pak Match In Asia Cup'
'Block Live Telecast Of India-Pak Match In Asia Cup'

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday demanded blocking of live telecast of India-Pakistan match during the Asia Cup next month, citing national interest and public sentiment.

Trump Loyalist US Ambassador To India
Trump Loyalist US Ambassador To India

'For the most populous Region in the World, it is important that I have someone I can fully trust to deliver on my Agenda and help us, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.'

SC allows excluded Bihar voters to submit claims with Aadhaar
SC allows excluded Bihar voters to submit claims with Aadhaar

Expressing surprise over political parties not coming forward in filing objections related to 65 lakh excluded voters, the top court directed the chief electoral officer of Bihar to implead them in the court proceedings.

Modi, Putin to attend SCO summit in China
Modi, Putin to attend SCO summit in China

China on Friday said the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit to be held in Tianjin later this month will be the largest in the bloc's history, with 20 world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attending it.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV