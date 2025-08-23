JK parties criticise govt takeover of JeI-linked schools

17:50

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

Several political parties in Kashmir on Saturday criticised the J-K government's takeover of the management of the 215 schools affiliated with the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), with many calling it a "betrayal" by the National Conference.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti described it as yet another attack on the institutions in Jammu and Kashmir, saying it is unfortunate that the ruling party is going "against its own people and implementing the BJP's agenda'.

"This is another attack on institutions and culture of Jammu and Kashmir. I am linking it with culture and the identity of J-K because there are very few schools that provide regular education along with Islamic education," Mufti told reporters here.

She said earlier, the assets of JeI were taken over and it was banned, but people of J-K still had faith that once an elected government was formed, "such attacks on our identity and institutions would stop".

"That is the reason that the people gave around 50 seats to the National Conference and three MPS, including Ladakh.... But it is unusual that such an order has now come from the government," she said.

Mufti, a former chief minister of the erstwhile state of J-K, said Urdu "is being removed from government offices and school textbooks, and the NC government has remained silent. "This time, it is a participant in the process," she added.

"It is unfortunate that they are going against their own people and implementing the BJP's agenda," she said.

Justice and Development Front (JDF) J-K -- formed by the members of the banned JeI -- denounced the government move, saying it was an "administrative overreach" and a "painful reminder" of the National Conference's "history of betrayal".

In a post on X, it "strongly" urged the authorities to revoke "this arbitrary ban" and ensure that every child in Jammu and Kashmir has access to uninterrupted education.

"215 schools forcibly taken over by the J and K Government. And no prizes for guessing. The elected government has passed the order. Shame and shamelessness have assumed new meanings in this government," Peoples' Conference chief and MLA Handwara Sajad Lone said.

"They are setting new standards in servility," Lone said in a post on X.

He asked the people to be "under no illusions" as the elected government "is a party to all acts undertaken".

"Be it mailings or termination of employees, they are equal partners. They have been equal partners in the past. And they will be equal partners in the future. This is the A team. This was always the A team," Lone said, referring to the name-calling by the National Conference (NC) while targeting his party during the assembly elections.

PDP leader Iltija Mufti said JeI has always been the first target of the NC when in power.

"Throughout Kashmir's history, every time the National Conference got a brute majority, their first target has always been the Jamaat," she said on X.

Another PDP leader, Waheed Para, said integrating JeI into the electoral process was one of the major successes of the Centre post-abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

However, he said the recent moves like book bans and school takeovers appear to be "knee-jerk reactions" rather than well-thought-out strategies. "These actions suppress JeI-aligned individuals and close doors for those seeking to emerge from the turmoil of the past two decades," Para added.

Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari said the step is deeply regrettable.

"Although Jamaat-e-Islami has been banned since 2019, the LG administration refrained from taking over the management of FAT schools. Yet, the elected government, despite enjoying a strong public mandate, has chosen to do so," Bukhari said on X. -- PTI