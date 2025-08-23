Jharkhand: Medical student on ventilator after having tea from canteen

10:48

Apparently, it is a case of poisoning, the spokesperson of the state-run institute said.





The 25-year-old woman suddenly fell ill after having tea ordered from the canteen near the orthopaedic ward of the hospital and was rushed to the intensive care unit, where she has been kept on a ventilator.





The student of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences was on duty at night on Thursday, and several doctors ordered tea from the canteen.





"She poured the tea into a flask in order to drink it at a time when they would be free. After finishing her work, she took a couple of sips of tea and said it was not good and smelled bad, so the rest of the doctors did not take it," the official said.





After some time, she fell ill and fainted and was taken to the emergency department.





She is now on a ventilator, and the next 48 hours are crucial.





The flask and several other articles have been sent for a toxicology test as this seems to be a case of poisoning, an official said on Friday. -- PTI

