Is jumla an objectionable word?: Tejashwi on FIR

15:48

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday asserted that he was "not afraid" of an FIR lodged in Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Maharashtra, over his social media post about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and he will "continue to speak the truth".





Yadav has been booked in Gadchiroli district for a post on his X handle, ahead of the PM's tour of Bihar on Friday, in which he had alleged that Modi's promises to the people were a "jumla" (rhetoric).





When approached by PTI video for comments, the young leader shot back, "Who is afraid of an FIR? Is jumla an objectionable word? I was simply telling the truth. And I will continue to do so. They may lodge as many cases against me as they please."





The former Bihar deputy CM spoke while touring fish markets and makhana fields in the north Bihar district of Katihar, along with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is touring the state as part of the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'.





Gandhi was seen chatting with fishermen and cultivators of makhana (fox nuts) and listening to their problems, in the presence of a number of leaders, including Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, whose Purnea Lok Sabha constituency covers a part of Katihar.





A popular snack which is also used in religious functions and to prepare desserts, makhana has been in the spotlight ever since the Union budget presented earlier this year announced the setting up of a 'makhana board' to give a boost to its production.





The PM has also been giving a push to the north Bihar produce by claiming that he loves to snack on the "super food". -- PTI